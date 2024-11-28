General Hand (B1) [Masvingo]

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which is based at Parksmed Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy in Masvingo under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Sister in charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures that the Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy environment is clean.

Constant cleaning of work areas throughout the day.

Keep exterior of Medical Centre clean, including windows.

General duties.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

4 years secondary education.

Good interpersonal skills, mature, openness and collaborative skills.

Should be physically fit.

One-year relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The General Manager