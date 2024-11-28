General Hand (B1) [Masvingo]
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which is based at Parksmed Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy in Masvingo under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Sister in charge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures that the Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy environment is clean.
- Constant cleaning of work areas throughout the day.
- Keep exterior of Medical Centre clean, including windows.
- General duties.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- 4 years secondary education.
- Good interpersonal skills, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
- Should be physically fit.
- One-year relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The General Manager
Parksmed Health Fund
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: vacancy@parksmed.co.zw
Or hand deliver to Head Office`s Parksmed Section On or before the 30th of November 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Parksmed Health Fund
Parksmed Health Fund is registered in accordance with Medical Services (Medical Aid Societies) Regulations, 2000 as per Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000. All applications for registration are made to the Secretary of Health and Child Welfare. The registration certificate number is 4 of 2017
Address
PARKSMED HEALTH FUND HEAD OFFICE
(ZIMPARKS HQ),
Botanical Gardens,
Corner Sandringham Dr & Borrowdale Rd,
Harare,
Zimbabwe