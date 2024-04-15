Geography: Relief teacher Up to “A” Level (3 months)

Job Description

Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill a temporary vacant Geography teacher position (Up to A Level). Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or approved teacher training programs from well-recognized institutions.

Post Graduate Diploma in education or Diploma in Education from a recognized Institutions.

Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.

At least 2 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.

Christian based background.

Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.

Professionalism.

Good communication skills.

How to Apply

Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School, Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road (Stand No 8360 Lot 14 Harare Drive, Tynwald Harare).