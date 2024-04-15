Geography: Relief teacher Up to “A” Level (3 months)
Job Description
Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill a temporary vacant Geography teacher position (Up to A Level). Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or approved teacher training programs from well-recognized institutions.
- Post Graduate Diploma in education or Diploma in Education from a recognized Institutions.
- Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.
- At least 2 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
- Christian based background.
- Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.
- Professionalism.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School, Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road (Stand No 8360 Lot 14 Harare Drive, Tynwald Harare).
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.
Deadline: 15 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Maranatha Christian Schools
Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families