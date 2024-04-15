Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Maranatha Christian Schools

Geography: Relief teacher Up to “A” Level (3 months)

Maranatha Christian Schools
Apr. 15, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill a temporary vacant Geography teacher position (Up to A Level). Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or approved teacher training programs from well-recognized institutions.
  • Post Graduate Diploma in education or Diploma in Education from a recognized Institutions.
  • Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.
  • At least 2 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
  • Christian based background.
  • Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.
  • Professionalism.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School, Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road (Stand No 8360 Lot 14 Harare Drive, Tynwald Harare).

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.

Deadline: 15 April 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Maranatha Christian Schools

Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Maranatha Christian Schools
Maranatha Christian Schools

Teaching Vacancies

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback