Graduate Intern: MEAL (Harare)
Job Description
Registered in Zimbabwe, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through partner organizations in various districts in the areas of food security and agricultural livelihoods, water and sanitation and youth.
Job Summary:
The successful candidate will assist the MEAL department in implementing various CP projects in accordance with the CRS MEAL Policies and Procedures. S/he will participate in data collection activities as required, periodically monitoring project activities, conducting data entry, analysis, and data verification. S/he will assist in manning Country Program accountability mechanisms.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in the development and refining of project data collection tools and identifying strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems as well as proposing solutions.
- Collecting quality data using MEAL tools on a timely basis.
- Working with field data enumerators and assisting with simple data analysis.
- Assisting with the management and refinement of projects’ MEAL systems.
- Undertaking periodic and timely field monitoring visits to ensure quality of submitted data and verifying the accuracy of the data.
- Supporting MEAL staff in undertaking any project related assessments, baselines and or evaluations.
- Supporting projects’ staff in the compilation of project reports.
- Assisting in the review of partner reports & ensuring that they meet CRS standards.
- Assisting project teams in the establishment and maintenance of accountability mechanisms.
- Assisting projects in enhancing learning at project level as well as at Country Program level.
- Documenting lessons learned and best practices as well as success stories of different project sectors that can be implemented and or scaled up in future business development opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies, Statistics or any related program.
- Certificate in research methods, monitoring and evaluation, data analytics, or any other related field will be an added advantage.
- At least 1 year working experience in monitoring, evaluation, or related environment.
- Demonstrable understanding of monitoring and evaluation principles and practices.
- Proficiency in the use of MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), Web Conferencing Applications, knowledge-sharing networks etc.
- Knowledge of SPSS, Stata and other data entry and analysis packages.
- Ability to travel to project implementation areas on a frequent basis as project demands.
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and a detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Graduate Intern – MEAL” in the email subject line.
Please submit your applications by Thursday, 18 July 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. CRS does not charge application fees or processing fees to potential applicants or any fee throughout the recruitment process.
It is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.