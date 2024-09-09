Graduate intern: Microbiology and Medical Devices Unit (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated and hardworking applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to Microbiology and Medical Devices Manager and under supervision of competent Analysts in the Microbiology laboratory, the incumbent will be responsible for the following under supervision:

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in microbiological analysis of medicines and herbal products according to pharmacopeial methods such as sterility testing, Microbial Assay of Antibiotics, Microbial Examination of non-sterile products (MENSP), Bacterial Endotoxin testing and Identification of micro-organisms.

Generate analytical reports and certificates of analysis.

Assist with sample analysis including media preparation and sterilization of materials.

Routine equipment maintenance and verifications.

Assist in the laboratory inventory management.

Maintain a clean laboratory environment.

Compile activity reports for the laboratory.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science in either Biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology degree or equivalent.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Package.

Good Analytical Skills.

Must be organised and pays attention to detail.

Good communication skills both written and verbal.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: