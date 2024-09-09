Graduate intern: Microbiology and Medical Devices Unit (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated and hardworking applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to Microbiology and Medical Devices Manager and under supervision of competent Analysts in the Microbiology laboratory, the incumbent will be responsible for the following under supervision:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in microbiological analysis of medicines and herbal products according to pharmacopeial methods such as sterility testing, Microbial Assay of Antibiotics, Microbial Examination of non-sterile products (MENSP), Bacterial Endotoxin testing and Identification of micro-organisms.
- Generate analytical reports and certificates of analysis.
- Assist with sample analysis including media preparation and sterilization of materials.
- Routine equipment maintenance and verifications.
- Assist in the laboratory inventory management.
- Maintain a clean laboratory environment.
- Compile activity reports for the laboratory.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science in either Biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology degree or equivalent.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Package.
- Good Analytical Skills.
- Must be organised and pays attention to detail.
- Good communication skills both written and verbal.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
NB: The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 09 September 2024
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.