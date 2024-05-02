Graduate Intern- Stores (Harare)

Job Description

The Intern will support the Stores team to manage organizational inventory effectively. This includes participation in performing the following activities: - receiving, dispatching, transport management, stock counts, storage space management, asset tagging, and housekeeping.

World Vision Internships provides opportunity for recent graduates ready to explore a career in the relief and development sector. We are committed to providing interns with a meaningful learning experience where they can learn, grow, and connect alongside other emerging professionals who are passionate about our mission.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive goods ordered from all suppliers and update all the ledgers.

Checks items received to ensure that the organization has received the correct items in terms of quantity, quality, time and place.

Verify that specifications and quantities of goods delivered are as stated on the order, bring discrepancies to the Supervisor’s or requisition initiator’s attention for guidance on the way forward.

Completes and maintains all required records are completed that is GRVs and updating of bin cards

Tracks assets during the tenure it is under the custody of the organization.

Issue out goods to the right end-user owner or project who have requested for the items.

Ensure that the necessary records are completed i.e., dispatch note and updating of bin cards.

Coordinate inbound and outbound logistics at both dispatch and receiving bays daily to avoid confusion which might disrupt the purpose of all processes.

Reconcile stocks that is what is at hand and was has been recorded to identify obsolete and damaged stocks and ensure correct count of quantity of goods in stock.

Qualifications and Experience

BSC Honours Degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Management, Administration or Similar.

Good time-management skills and Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organizational and strong interpersonal skills.

Experience with interacting, communicating, and collaborating with others to achieve desired outcomes.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Recent graduates (within 2 years or graduating) who are ready to explore a career that will make a difference in the lives of children.

A genuine desire and willingness to serve in rural communities.

Willingness to adhere to World Vision International's Christian Statement of Faith.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are required to submit their curriculum vitae & cover letter outlining their suitability for the preferred position to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. Your email subject line must be 'Application for Graduate Stores Internship'. The deadline for applications is 03 May 2024.