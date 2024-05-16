Graduate Trainee: Process Chemist (Chipinge)
Job Description
The trainee shall undergo an intensive 2-year Graduate Trainee/ learnership program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Learn and apply laboratory techniques for sample preparation, analysis, and data interpretation in Sugar milling, Power Generation, Distillation and water treatment.
- Data capturing, records keeping and filing all laboratory documents
- Assist in conducting experiments, tests and analyses to support production processes.
- Maintain accurate records of experimental procedures, results, and observations.
- Follow safety protocols and ensure a clean and organized laboratory environment.
- Collaborate with team members to achieve projected objectives.
- Participate in training sessions and to enhance technical skills and knowledge.
- Analyzing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 2.1 Degree in Applied Chemistry.
- Should be 25 years and below.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment and communicate clearly.
- Enthusiasm for learning and a proactive attitude towards professional growth.
How to Apply
Send application clearly marked the position together with detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications and any other supporting documents Not Later Than 18th May 2024 to;
Human Resources Manager – mill site
GreenFuel Chisumbanje, or
takura,makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.