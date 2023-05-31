Pindula|
ZIMPLATS Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited

Graduate Learnership Programmes: Selous Metallurgical Complex And Ngezi Mines

ZIMPLATS Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited
Jun. 02, 2023
Job Description

Zimplats is recruiting recently qualified and highly motivated Graduates for a two (2) year structured Graduate Learnership programme that blends professional development with practical experience. 

  • Reference Number: NGE2305005
  • Location:  Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines
  • Job Grading: C1

Disciplines: 

  • Mining x6
  • Geology
  • Rock Engineering
  • Metallurgy
  • Chemistry
  • Electrical Engineering x2
  • Mechanical Engineering x2
  • Civil Engineering
  • Automation and Systems Engineering

Learnership Programme Structure:

  • On-the-job guided technical/ functional competency development.
  • Expert facilitated modules off-the-job for management and leadership development.
  • In-function focused coaching.
  • Off-line mentorship support.
  • Cross functional rotation for all encompassing business,and operations appreciation.
  • Quarterly progress review and final check-out assessment upon completion of the programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  Mining: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering.
  • Geology: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Geology.
  • Rock Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering.
  • Metallurgy: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Metallurgical or Chemical Engineering.
  • Chemistry: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Chemistry.
  • Electrical Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering.
  • Mechanical Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Civil Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Civil Engineering.
  • Automation and Systems Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Electrical; Electronic and/ or Mechatronic Engineering.

This Applies to all disciplines:

  • Upper second-class degree classification or better from a recognised university.
  • Clean class 4 driver's licence and previous record of industrial attachment would be an added advantage.
  • Aged 26 years and below.
  • Agile, self-driven, fast learner with a "can do" attitude.
  • Emotional & social intelligence, and
  • Outstanding interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent to:

The Human Resources Executive

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited

"Graduate Learner - Specify discipline"

REFERENCE NUMBER - NGE2305005

P.O. Box 61

SELOUS 

OR: e-mail: humanresources@zimplats.com. Candidates must clearly specify position applied for and reference number. Selection is based strictly on merit, any form of canvassing leads to automatic disqualification. 

NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric tests or otherassessments. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, consider your application as having been unsuccessful. 

Deadline: 02 June 2023

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited (ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC). Zimplats operates both an opencast and an underground mine at Ngezi. The Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC) where the ore is concentrated and smelted is located some 77 km north of the mine. The company also owns the Hartley Platinum Mine situated at the SMC which is currently under care and maintenance.

