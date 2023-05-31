Graduate Learnership Programmes: Selous Metallurgical Complex And Ngezi Mines

Job Description

Zimplats is recruiting recently qualified and highly motivated Graduates for a two (2) year structured Graduate Learnership programme that blends professional development with practical experience.

Reference Number : NGE2305005

: NGE2305005 Location : Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines

: Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines Job Grading: C1

Disciplines:

Mining x6

x6 Geology

Rock Engineering

Metallurgy

Chemistry

Electrical Engineering x2

x2 Mechanical Engineering x2

x2 Civil Engineering

Automation and Systems Engineering

Learnership Programme Structure:

On-the-job guided technical/ functional competency development.

Expert facilitated modules off-the-job for management and leadership development.

In-function focused coaching.

Off-line mentorship support.

Cross functional rotation for all encompassing business,and operations appreciation.

Quarterly progress review and final check-out assessment upon completion of the programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Mining: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering. Geology: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Geology.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Geology. Rock Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mining Engineering. Metallurgy: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Metallurgical or Chemical Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Metallurgical or Chemical Engineering. Chemistry: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Chemistry.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Chemistry. Electrical Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering. Mechanical Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Civil Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Civil Engineering.

B.Sc. Honours Degree in Civil Engineering. Automation and Systems Engineering: B.Sc. Honours Degree in Electrical; Electronic and/ or Mechatronic Engineering.

This Applies to all disciplines:

Upper second-class degree classification or better from a recognised university.

Clean class 4 driver's licence and previous record of industrial attachment would be an added advantage.

Aged 26 years and below.

Agile, self-driven, fast learner with a "can do" attitude.

Emotional & social intelligence, and

Outstanding interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent to:

The Human Resources Executive

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited

"Graduate Learner - Specify discipline"

REFERENCE NUMBER - NGE2305005

P.O. Box 61

SELOUS

OR: e-mail: humanresources@zimplats.com. Candidates must clearly specify position applied for and reference number. Selection is based strictly on merit, any form of canvassing leads to automatic disqualification.

NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric tests or otherassessments. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, consider your application as having been unsuccessful.

Deadline: 02 June 2023