Graduate: Teaching Assistants (GTA) x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Communication Science Department is the newest addition to the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. It houses the undergraduate Hons Bachelor of Communication Science degree. The Department runs Short Courses in Media and Communication, Media and Digital Marketing, Radio Short Story Writing, Graphics and Desktop Publishing as well as housing the British Council B2B Registration Centre Status for IELTS. Furthermore, the Department also runs a flagship of the University and Faculty: Abiyangu FM Radio Station. If you are successful in the interviews, you can be sure to be joining a growing and dynamic team that could make use of your energy, technical skills as well as innovative ideas.
Duties and Responsibilities
- One successful applicant shall be attached to the Radio Station and be expected to undertake scheduling duties, assisting in the hosting of pre-recorded broadcasts, conducting tutorials under the guidance of course tutors, organising diaries and Radio-in-community outreach activities.
- The other applicant must be able to assist in not more than two (2) courses. As guided by the Department, this second candidate’s duties shall embrace tasks/duties that relate to conventional and block release course activities.
- The successful candidates should be able to participate in marking/grading some specific courses as well as the following: Short Courses in Media and Corporate Communications, Digital Media and Desktop Publishing (DTP).
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have Five (5) ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and a Science.
- Applicants must have at least a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media or Media and Communication Studies.
- A Postgrad Diploma would be a distinct advantage.
- The GTA should be on a research project on an aspect of digital media or corporate communications theory or aspects of the global political media. They should be registered or be in process of registration for the next level qualification.
- Any related work experience would be an added advantage.
- Demonstrable interest in Youth, Children and Media intersection.
- Applicants should have potential to assist in generating and writing project proposals or be amenable to training in these areas and
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain detailed list of any relevant.
Skills and Competences:
- Ability to manage outreach trips with student participants.
- Should have some basic understanding of budgets and report writing.
- Must have foundational strategic thought and leadership skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
