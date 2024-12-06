Graduate Trainee- Directorate Of Post Graduate Studies
Job Description
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) seeks a talented graduate to join the team as Graduate Trainee-Postgraduate Studies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Duties to be assigned as per the training program in relation to the Department's function.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business Management/ Business Administration or equivalent qualification
- Minimum degree classification: 2.1 or better
- Age: Not more than 25 years old.
Other
How to Apply
Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached. Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:
The Registrar
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd
Bindura, Zimbabwe
or
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,
Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,
18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,
ZEGU
Harare
or e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied forGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,
Off Shamva Road
Box 350
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/
Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136