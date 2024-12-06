Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graduate Trainee- Directorate Of Post Graduate Studies

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Dec. 06, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) seeks a talented graduate to join the team as Graduate Trainee-Postgraduate Studies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties to be assigned as per the training program in relation to the Department's function.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Business Management/ Business Administration or equivalent qualification
  • Minimum degree classification: 2.1 or better
  • Age: Not more than 25 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached. Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Registrar

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd

Bindura, Zimbabwe

or

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,

Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,

18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,

ZEGU

Harare

or e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,

Off Shamva Road

Box 350

Bindura, Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/

Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graduate Trainee - Registry Department

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback