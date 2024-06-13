Graduate Trainee Programme 2024 Data Analytics & Actuarial Services Department (Harare)

Job Description

Data Analytics & Actuarial Services Department, FBC Holdings is seeking to recruit two young graduates for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. Training will be undertaken at the Harare Office.

It is expected that the prospective applicants must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.

Duties and Responsibilities

The training will specifically focus on Data Analytics & Actuarial Services. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months, and it is expected that the trainees should be ready to be deployed into substantive positions thereafter.

Qualifications and Experience

Prospective candidates must be 25 years of age or younger and have attained a minimum of an upper second-class degree (2.1) pass in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Data Science, Computer Science or any closely related fields.

Applicants are expected to have the following attributes:

Self-drive and motivation.

Integrity.

Innovation and creativity.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Initiative and willingness to explore new horizons.

Team player capability and high level of confidence.

Highly computer literate.

Entrepreneurial flair and a keen instinct of achieving tangible results and effecting positive change.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their applications via email to: human.resources@fbc.co.zw no later than 14 June, 2024 clearly marked; Graduate Trainee Programme 2024, Data Analytics & Actuarial Services, FBC Holdings Limited