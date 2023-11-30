Pindula|Search Pindula
Clamore Solar

Graphic Designer Attachee (Harare)

Clamore Solar
Dec. 01, 2023
Job Description

Clamore Solar a renewable company, is looking for a vibrant and tech-savvy Graphic Designer attachee.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Management of social media pages.
  • Create images and layouts by hand or using design software.
  • Conceptualize visuals based on requirements and marketing objectives.
  • Amend designs based on feedback received.
  • Ensure the final graphics and layout align with the brand name and guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be studying graphic design or arts.
  • Excellent oral & written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to send applications to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com

NB: Candidates are required to send their graphic designs, please ensure these are your designs not collaborative or copied. Please write an essay on your strategy to increase brand awareness on our social media pages. We want the candidates to design an advert to promote solar irrigation services and solar maintenance using our logo and details. (Details to be shared through email upon request).

Deadline: 02 December 2023

Clamore Solar

A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.

