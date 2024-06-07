Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (Harare)
Job Description
The primary purpose of this role includes
- Developing and implementing the strategic direction for the Corporate and Investment banking division,
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients including large corporations, government, and institutional investors,
- Driving the financial performance of the CIB division, including revenue growth, profitability, and cost management and
- Leading and developing a high-performing team of professionals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for formulating the strategic direction of the Corporate and Investment banking division.
- Management & acquisition of clients in the Bank’s target market so that the bank's portfolio continues to grow.
- Prepare and agree on a Corporate Banking Strategy with the Country Executives that encompasses and supports the Wholesale Banking SBU vision.
- Disseminate the objectives and strategies of the plan to staff.
- Continuously monitor & review strategy. Business Development and Credit Management
- Work to maintain an orderly and efficient marketplace within the country drawing on support from the Central bank, local banks, and regulatory authorities.
- Investigate, develop, and promote new Corporate Banking products and services as required by internal customers and external customers of the bank.
- Play a leading role in the development of new products.
- Promotion of new products and services.
- Ensure effective management of Corporate Banking so that satisfactory audit outcomes are achieved.
- Proactively encourage and foster a performance culture within Corporate Banking embedding customer service and meeting targets.
- Manage and monitor business levels.
- Management of the credit approval system to ensure that the facilities are properly approved.
- Ensure appropriate approval is granted for any exceptions. Income, Cost, and Operational Objectives.
- Financial Performance- Responsible for Corporate Banking, Vehicle Asset Finance, and International Banking Budgets so that the Bank remains profitable.
- Strive to achieve a zero-defect operational standard.
- Provide support and assistance to internal and external auditors of the bank.
- Proactively manage all risks associated with the creation of assets.
- Ensure the financial objectives of the department are met.
- Maximize revenue generation and Minimize costs.
- Ensure adherence to the Credit Policy Customer Service and Relationship Management.
- Maintain a healthy constant touch with clients and ensure their mandates to the bank are actioned on time so as to build client loyalty and first-to-mind banker of choice status. Staff Management and Development.
- Define the targets and responsibilities of managers and manage and implement the performance contracts of all managers.
- Maintain and foster a focused, top-class work culture of all Corporate Banking employees.
- Ensure that staff pursues goals and training to maximize their potential.
- Identify and develop succession planning at all levels in the management hierarchy and include cross training as part of a defined staff development plan.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business Degree and a Relevant Masters’ Degree will be an added advantage.
- CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), an added advantage.
- At least 10 years of experience at the Executive or Senior Management level leading major deals, managing large teams, and building a robust client network.
- Knowledge of Structured Trade Finance.
- An excellent working knowledge of Domestic and Foreign money markets and the foreign exchange market.
- Extensive knowledge of Project Management principles.
- A good appreciation and knowledge of Risk Management, covering Operational Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, and Credit Risk.
- Previous experience in a Banking environment and proven experience in managing staff.
Special Skills and Competencies:
- Strong analytical, planning, and execution skills.
- Effective negotiation skills speaking & presentation skills;
- A good understanding of macroeconomics and current economic trends
- Good knowledge of commercial and competitor environment
- A wide range of contacts within Business Banking Trade Services would be an advantage
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: " Head of Corporate and Investment Banking " APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE IN COMPLIANCE WITH BancABC's RECRUITMENT POLICY. Closing date: 14 June 2024 @1630hrs.
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.