Head of Financial Reporting (Harare)
Job Description
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is looking for a Head of Financial Reporting. This exciting role will report to the Chief Finance Officer and lead a team that is responsible for all reporting and accounting functions. We are looking for a strong professional with solid analytical and leadership skills, with deep experience running financial reporting processes.
About First Capital Bank
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is a regional consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. First Capital Bank operates in five countries with Head Office in Mauritius. First Capital Bank lends, invests, and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.
Duties and Responsibilities
- GL Posting and Accounting: Ensure accurate and timely posting of all general ledger entries.
- Central Bank and Other Regulatory Reporting: Prepare and submit accurate reports to the central bank and other regulatory bodies, work- ing with risk.
- AFS, Interim Results, Stock Exchange Obligations, and Compliance Reporting: Oversee the prepara- tion and publication of Annual Financial State- ments (AFS), interim results, and other compli- ance-related reports.
- Debt Covenant Monitoring and Reporting: Monitor and report compliance with debt cove- nants.
- Tax Filing and Compliance: Ensure all tax obliga- tions are met and filed accurately.
- Corporate Secretarial Compliance: Oversee corporate secretarial duties where not covered by the compliance function.
- Internal and External Audit Engagement, Coordi- nation, and Servicing: Act as the main point of contact for internal and external auditors, ensuring audits are conducted smoothly and issues are addressed promptly.
Qualifications and Experience
- Zimbabwe Chartered Accountant/ACCA/ ICAEW.
- At least 3 years in senior management, leading teams of 3+ and reporting to the C-Suite.
- Experience in financial services industry.
- Displays confidence in dealing with high profile individuals.
- Has the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks successfully.
- Possesses excellent communications skills, both verbal and written.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed CVs to: human.resources@firstcapitalbank.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 3 August 2024
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe
