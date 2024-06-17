Health Assistant (Mutare)

Job Description

FACT Zimbabwe is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organization’s programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE). FACT seeks the services of staff as detailed below:

Reporting to: Integrated Health Care Nurse. Purpose of the position: The Cadre’s role is to offer a comprehensive clinical HIV service package to members of the Key Populations and their contacts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports retention in HIV care of clients who have been successfully linked to clinical services through case management following up a cohort of assigned clients.

Facilitates reminders to clinical review appointments and facilitate ART and Prep supplies refill considering the client’s model of supply and making follow-ups on clients due for resupplies on both ART and Prep and delivering the medicines to where the client is.

Call clients to remind them of their next appointment for resupplies and ensures all clients on the list are reached.

Follows up on all missed appointments for both ART and Prep client through home visits.

Generates demand for Viral load testing from the clients in the cohort being.

supported and provide necessary support to targeted community members.

Making phone call follow-ups to clients due for viral load collection from our cluster

Follows up clients’ due viral load Line lists clients who are due Viral Load and gives clinician updates.

Enters confidential data in DHIS2 and assist ICT team to generate qualitative data and Registers clients who visit initially and Data entry to all clients seen as targeted KP PREV.

Offers HIV self-test kits and provide testing assistance when requested by clients and facilitate confirmatory testing.

Reaches out to targeted KP community members, contacts and children and facilitate HIV testing in client preferred private spaces, at designated health facilities and in the community.

Promotes and distribute condoms, lubricants, and IEC materials.

Facilitates promotion and distribution of condoms, lubricants to clients.

Reaches key populations working outside PSH’s partner KP organisations sphere of influence and facilitate service delivery in spaces preferred by clients.

Builds confidential, trusting, friendly and supportive relationship with the to enable retention and care, facilitate art and prep refills, adherence and provision of other client centred services.

Elicits and track for biological and sexual contacts of all index cases, facilitate HIV self and confirmatory. Follow up of transferred-out ART clients to surrounding public sector clinics of their choices and ensuring that they are enrolled and in care.

Client follow up visit are done at 3months, 6months, 9months and 12months respectively.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have ‘O’ level passes.

Diploma in HIV and AIDS Counselling Care and Support

Certificate in Rapid HIV testing course.

At least 1 year motorbike riding experience with certificate or class 3 licence a pre- requisite.

A member of the KP community or a person with experience in working with the key populations in HIV and other related programs.

Ability to read and write and present educational material in local languages and English.

Technologically sound with understanding of android-based applications such as social media and tablets.

Experience in behavioural change communications will be an added advantage.

Excellent communication, organization, and presentation skills, especially with community-based groups.

Demonstrable sound training expertise and skills in a cross-cultural setting.

Self-tarter able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

High levels of integrity, commitment, and professional responsibility.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, guidelines, and clear expectations.

A strong inter-personal and team player.

Proficiency in MS application packages, including Word, Excel and database software.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE and complete the form not later than 19 June 2024 .

Send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw highlighting the post.

Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process. Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.