Help Desk Officer (Harare)

Job Description

To provide first line support for DREAMS and DHIS2 helpdesk tickets, ensure the smooth operation of the DREAMS and DHIS2 systems by promptly addressing user inquiries, resolving technical issues, and escalating complex problems to the appropriate teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

Serves as the primary point of contact for all DREAMS and DHIS2 support requests.

Responds to helpdesk tickets promptly, adhering to defined service level agreements (SLAs).

Collates relevant information from users to accurately diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.

Provides first-line support for DREAMS and DHIS2 system functionality, including user access, data entry, reporting, and configuration.

Assists users with navigating the systems, understanding workflows, and resolving common user errors.

Logs all support requests, actions taken, and resolutions in the helpdesk ticketing system.

Collaborates with other teams, such as system administrators and developers, to escalate and prioritize complex issues requiring further investigation.

Ensures proper documentation of known issues, workarounds, and solutions to facilitate knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Conducts periodic user training sessions to enhance system understanding and promote self-service.

Participates in system testing and quality assurance activities to identify and report software bugs or usability issues.

Stays up to date with DREAMS and DHIS2 system updates, new features, and best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field is preferred.

Prior experience in a helpdesk or customer support role is desirable.

Familiarity with DREAMS and DHIS2 systems or other health information management systems would be advantageous.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to analyse and resolve technical issues independently.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical users.

Customer-focused mindset and a commitment to delivering high-quality support services.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple priorities simultaneously.

Attention to detail and ability to follow defined processes and procedures.

Proficient in using helpdesk ticketing systems and other relevant software tools.

Knowledge of SQL, database concepts, and data analysis would be a plus.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying: