HIV Prevention Nurse (Harare)

To provide comprehensive, person-centred, and quality integrated HIV prevention services to clients with the aim of ensuring that all recipients of care are linked to and retained in HIV prevention, care, and treatment services and supported to lead healthier lives and to plan the families they desire. Specifically, the HIV Prevention Nurse will be responsible for providing safe voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services by utilising professional fine surgical skills, giving adequate counselling, coordinating activities with other team players and stakeholders, and ensuring linkage to other HIV prevention strategies. a motorbike is an added advantage.

Conducts pre-operative assessment to ascertain eligibility for VMMC and validity of the consent.

• Conducts aseptic procedure at the operation site.

• Administers local anesthesia pre/intra-operatively as per MOHCC protocol.

• Performs the surgical cutting of the foreskin using the specific technique according to WHO standards.

• Performs surgical suture on wounds according to surgical standards.

• Uses diathermy or ligation to achieve haemostasis.

• Selects the correct Shang Ring device size.

• Ensures safe and effective placement of device.

• Ensures proper application of wound dressing after procedure.

• Conducts scheduled and unscheduled post-op reviews of circumcised client.

Administers post-operative analgesia.

Collects social, medical, family history of client.

Conducts vital observations and performs physical examinations of client.

Obtains an informed consent and decides if a client is eligible for VMMC.

Identifies urological deformities and refers for specialist attention.

Conducts screening and treatment of STIs.

Performs WHO clinical staging on HIV positive clients.

Integrates clients into the PSH network of services.

Identifies and refers clients with other medical conditions as appropriate.

Applies appropriate HIV testing modalities and screening tool to optimize efficiency in HIV testing.

Performs standard QC (quality checks) daily.

Provides HIV testing services as appropriate in line with National HTS Guidelines and issues results in a professional manner.

Ensures linkage to care for clients receiving HTS, as appropriate.

Ensures safety of clients before, during and after the circumcision procedure.

Ensures a high level of emergency preparedness is in place at workstation.

Verifies the client identity against all documents.

Uses diathermy properly observing the principles of diathermy use.

Ensures that the right medicine, right route, right dose is given to client.

Discards contraindicated conditions prior to procedure.

Engages in active adverse event surveillance and management.

Educates all ancillary staff on operational conduct in theatre.

Conducts baseline vital observations before procedure and after procedure.

Prevents and minimises the occurrence of Adverse Events and classifies any adverse events correctly in line with the adverse event management guidelines.

Responds to all adverse event calls round the clock in shortest possible time.

Reports all adverse events (provider/client detected) within reporting timelines.

Explains and demonstrates Male Circumcision procedure in detail and Outlines benefits of Male Circumcision.

Demonstrates proper condom use and provides client education on post-op wound care.

Provides information on family planning services and VIAC services and encourages a culture of health seeking behaviour amongst men.

Observes stock control using FEFO system.

Assists in report writing daily, weekly, monthly and yearly.

Assists in the induction of new staff members and supervises and mentors’ subordinates and colleagues in the field.

Ensures completion and updates of all relevant registers in line with MOHCC and PEPFAR minimum standards of care.

Completes the CIR form for all clients receiving VMMC services and updates the Workforce App (WFA) as appropriate.

Conducts data de-duplication for all newly diagnosed HIV positive clients.

Participates in on-site data analysis, and development and implementation of CQI plans.

Participates in data quality audits (DQAs).

Collaborates with the HIV Prevention Officer in the planning and implementation of stakeholder and community sensitization meetings on integrated HIV prevention program, including VMMC.

Conducts HIV prevention outreach activities targeting workplace, schools, churches, vulnerable population places of social gatherings.

Participates in other HIV prevention events in the districts in collaboration with other district stakeholders.

Establishes strong working relationships with the MOHCC and other key stakeholders to ensure sustainability of the program.

Participates in the capacity building of community health workers in the district.

Nursing Diploma with valid registration with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Midwifery training or Theatre Nursing is an added advantage.

Rapid HIV testing training with demonstrated competency in rapid HIV testing.

VMMC training.

At least 3 years’ relevant working experience.

Highly motivated and dedicated person.

Willingness and ability to ride a motorbike is an added advantage.

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

