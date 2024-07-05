ICT Infrastructure And Support Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Reporting to the ICT Specialist (Projects Coordinator, Intrastructure and Support)

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining and developing the network and server infrastructure.

Co-ordinating the process of effective selection, deployment and replacement of ICT equipment.

Deploy, configure, and maintain relevant networks to provide a reliable service ensuring maximum availability and security of networked systems at all times.

Ensure network security, and general backup facilities operate at all times.

Provide timely and quality service delivery, technical support, and advice to user requests to ensure proper user access to the Authority's business data and information.

Maintain inventory of all ICT equipment and software and ensure adequate supply and functionality.

Maintain staff access to required services on demand, managing access rights and authentication.

Ensure that all operating system software security fixes and patches are installed and that endpoint protection remains up-to-date.

Maintain physical and virtual server infrastructure.

Ensure all ICT systems remain operational, Raising with external agencies as necessary.

Ensure efficient and effective operation of data centres and client access to its resources.

Monitor the performance of the network and network services, identifying problem areas, recommending and implementing improvements.

Implement solutions to problems logged via the faults and requests system and resolved on time;

Identity and troubleshoot problems with all aspects of ICT systems.

Provide knowledge transfer to others via documentation and demonstration.

Manage relationships with equipment vendors to facilitate delivery of ICT-services that meet the Authority's expectations.

Carry out any other duties as may be assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in an IT-related field (Computer Science, Computer Engineering.

Electronic Engineering, and Information Systems) required.

Desired certifications include Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate or equivalent, Cisco Certified Network Professional/Associate (CCNP/CCNA) or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years work experience in a position with similar responsibilities.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw