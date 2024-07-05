Pindula|Search Pindula
Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)

ICT Infrastructure And Support Officer (Harare)

Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)
Jul. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Reporting to the ICT Specialist (Projects Coordinator, Intrastructure and Support)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining and developing the network and server infrastructure.
  • Co-ordinating the process of effective selection, deployment and replacement of ICT equipment.
  • Deploy, configure, and maintain relevant networks to provide a reliable service ensuring maximum availability and security of networked systems at all times.
  • Ensure network security, and general backup facilities operate at all times.
  • Provide timely and quality service delivery, technical support, and advice to user requests to ensure proper user access to the Authority's business data and information.
  • Maintain inventory of all ICT equipment and software and ensure adequate supply and functionality.
  • Maintain staff access to required services on demand, managing access rights and authentication.
  • Ensure that all operating system software security fixes and patches are installed and that endpoint protection remains up-to-date.
  • Maintain physical and virtual server infrastructure.
  • Ensure all ICT systems remain operational, Raising with external agencies as necessary.
  • Ensure efficient and effective operation of data centres and client access to its resources.
  • Monitor the performance of the network and network services, identifying problem areas, recommending and implementing improvements.
  • Implement solutions to problems logged via the faults and requests system and resolved on time;
  • Identity and troubleshoot problems with all aspects of ICT systems.
  • Provide knowledge transfer to others via documentation and demonstration.
  • Manage relationships with equipment vendors to facilitate delivery of ICT-services that meet the Authority's expectations.
  • Carry out any other duties as may be assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in an IT-related field (Computer Science, Computer Engineering.
  • Electronic Engineering, and Information Systems) required.
  • Desired certifications include Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate or equivalent, Cisco Certified Network Professional/Associate (CCNP/CCNA) or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 3 years work experience in a position with similar responsibilities.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw

or address to:

Finance and Administration Director

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe

P.O Box CY406

Causeway

Harare

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 12 July 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)

Website

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) formally, the State Procurement Board (SPB) was created through an Act of Parliament, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act[Cap 22:23] which repealed the Act, No. 2/99 [Cap. 22:14] through S.I. 152 of December 2017. The new mandate of the Authority is to supervise public procurement proceedings to ensure transparency, fairness, honesty, cost-effectiveness and competition as required by Section 315 of the Zimbabwean Constitution. Web: http://www.praz.gov.zw/

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)
Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)

ICT Specialist - Projects Coordination, Infrastructure & Support

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Application And Access Control Analyst (Grade C5)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

SAP Applications Specialist - Grade D3 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

SAP ABAP DEVELOPER - Grade: D1 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

SAP Business System Support Officer: FI, & MM - GRADE D2 (Harare) x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

ICT Revenue Systems Support Specialist: Grade D3 (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback