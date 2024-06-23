ICT Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through partner organizations in various districts in the areas of food security and agricultural livelihoods, water and sanitation and youth. CRS seeks to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen.

The successful candidate will coordinate and deliver various ICT and ICT4D (ICT) related services in accordance with established agency ICT policies, procedures, and service standards to support high-quality programs of serving the poor and vulnerable. The ICT Officer will provide responsive, professional service and technical support to CRS staff and partners to ensure efficient operation and use of CRS information sharing, communication, and collaboration technologies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deploying, configuring, and maintaining ICT systems and databases, including networks, servers, and telecommunications. Troubleshooting and addressing issues to ensure optimal performance.

Configuring and maintaining applications and user devices. Providing timely and quality service delivery, technical support, and advice to users of ICT services to ensure proper user access to Agency data and information.

Maintaining inventory of ICT equipment, hardware, and software as well as ensuring adequate supply and functionality of these, in collaboration with relevant staff.

Providing input during budget preparation of ICT related expenses.

Coordinating relationships with suppliers to facilitate delivery of ICT-related services that meet CRS business requirements and needs.

Supporting capacity building initiatives, remotely or on-site, to staff and partners to ensure efficient and consistent adoption and use of ICT applications.

Preparing statistical reports on ICT-related data and metrics. Implementing measures to ensure required standards are met.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in IT (Computer Science, Computer Networking, Programming, and Information Systems). Significant work experience in a directly related field combined with appropriate training/certificates may substitute for degree.

Desired certifications include Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate or equivalent, Cisco Certified Network Associate or equivalent, Microsoft SharePoint Foundations or equivalent and ITIL Foundation Certified.

A minimum of 3 years work experience in a position with similar responsibilities.

Experience in introduction, design, implementation, and adoption of relevant technology and data management tools.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “ICT Officer” in the email subject line.