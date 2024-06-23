ICT Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through partner organizations in various districts in the areas of food security and agricultural livelihoods, water and sanitation and youth. CRS seeks to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen.
The successful candidate will coordinate and deliver various ICT and ICT4D (ICT) related services in accordance with established agency ICT policies, procedures, and service standards to support high-quality programs of serving the poor and vulnerable. The ICT Officer will provide responsive, professional service and technical support to CRS staff and partners to ensure efficient operation and use of CRS information sharing, communication, and collaboration technologies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deploying, configuring, and maintaining ICT systems and databases, including networks, servers, and telecommunications. Troubleshooting and addressing issues to ensure optimal performance.
- Configuring and maintaining applications and user devices. Providing timely and quality service delivery, technical support, and advice to users of ICT services to ensure proper user access to Agency data and information.
- Maintaining inventory of ICT equipment, hardware, and software as well as ensuring adequate supply and functionality of these, in collaboration with relevant staff.
- Providing input during budget preparation of ICT related expenses.
- Coordinating relationships with suppliers to facilitate delivery of ICT-related services that meet CRS business requirements and needs.
- Supporting capacity building initiatives, remotely or on-site, to staff and partners to ensure efficient and consistent adoption and use of ICT applications.
- Preparing statistical reports on ICT-related data and metrics. Implementing measures to ensure required standards are met.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in IT (Computer Science, Computer Networking, Programming, and Information Systems). Significant work experience in a directly related field combined with appropriate training/certificates may substitute for degree.
- Desired certifications include Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate or equivalent, Cisco Certified Network Associate or equivalent, Microsoft SharePoint Foundations or equivalent and ITIL Foundation Certified.
- A minimum of 3 years work experience in a position with similar responsibilities.
- Experience in introduction, design, implementation, and adoption of relevant technology and data management tools.
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “ICT Officer” in the email subject line.
Please submit your applications by Tuesday, 25 June 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
CRS does not charge application fees or processing fees to potential applicants or any fee throughout the recruitment process.
Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. CRS carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.
By applying for this job, the candidate understands and acknowledges that CRS requires its staff to treat all people with dignity and respect. Further, s/he understands that if successful, s/he will be subject to a comprehensive background check, and personal/professional references will be asked to evaluate the candidate’s behaviors related to safeguarding-related topics.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Catholic Relief Services
Catholic Relief Services was founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors in Europe. Catholic Relief Services eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality.
It is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.