ICT Specialist - Projects Coordination, Infrastructure & Support

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Reporting to the ICT Director

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that PRAZ maximizes the return on the initial investment in technological and ICT infrastructural acquisitions through the acquisition and deployment of appropriate ICT equipment and systems.

Evaluate existing systems and determine ways to align the systems to support business operations for increased efficiency: To oversee the installation, integration, and maintenance of equipment and programs and provide ongoing technical support.

Assist with developing a scalable infrastructure plan that accommodates the Authority's future needs: Oversee and coordinate all ICT projects activities - preparing comprehensive project action plans, ensuring resource availability, timely delivery of projects, risk management, maintaining project documentation, and handling financial queries.

Liaise with the team and clients throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure business continuity through the formulation and implementation of ICT security and disaster recovery strategies: Ensure that all ICT infrastructure and information assets are always functional to guarantee continuous performance; and provide timely and quality service delivery.

Provide technical support, and advice to user requests to ensure proper user access to the Authority's business data and information.

Maintain inventory of all ICT assets and ensure adequate supply and funconality.

Manage relationships with equipment vendors and facilitate delivery of ICT services that meet the Authority's expectations.

Support ICT capacity-building initiatives to procuring entities, remotely or on-site to ensure efficient, consistent adoption and use of ICT applications.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in an IT-related field (Computer Science, Computer Engineering.

Electronic Engineering, and Information Systems) required.

PMP/ PRINCE2 training/certification is a plus.

MBA /MBL is an added advantage.

At least 5 years working experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw