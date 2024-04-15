Innovation Manager
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the MSU innovation ecosystem and participating in the entrenching of the innovation and commercialization culture as guided by the heritage-based Education 5.0.
- Building and strengthening MSU innovation capacity.
- Nurturing innovation, fostering creativity, embracing technology, and developing students and staff to meet the challenges of the world.
- Overseeing the management of the Innovation Hub facilities.
- Presiding over management and commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).
- Supporting, advising, and connecting for the creation of spin-offs and industry-academia collaborations.
- Advising, supporting, and collaborating with faculties, departments, institutes to promote innovation.
- Connecting the University with external partners and institutions, developing educational products (both training and consultancy programmes) for external clients, and delivering commercial programmes that increase the University’s research and innovation impact.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Executive Director
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) or related discipline.
- A Master’s degree in Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) or related discipline.
- A Master’s in degree in Intellectual Property related will be an added advantage.
- At least four (4) years of working experience and a track record in research and development (R&D) related environment.
- Possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 April 2024
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.