Innovation Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the MSU innovation ecosystem and participating in the entrenching of the innovation and commercialization culture as guided by the heritage-based Education 5.0.

Building and strengthening MSU innovation capacity.

Nurturing innovation, fostering creativity, embracing technology, and developing students and staff to meet the challenges of the world.

Overseeing the management of the Innovation Hub facilities.

Presiding over management and commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Supporting, advising, and connecting for the creation of spin-offs and industry-academia collaborations.

Advising, supporting, and collaborating with faculties, departments, institutes to promote innovation.

Connecting the University with external partners and institutions, developing educational products (both training and consultancy programmes) for external clients, and delivering commercial programmes that increase the University’s research and innovation impact.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Executive Director

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.