Internal Audit Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Plan, manage, and perform internal audits of the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Continuous scrutiny and development of operating and control systems.

Perpetual Branch and all SBUs audit.

Enforcement of company policies and procedures including systems to ensure sound degree of controls commensurate with potential loss.

Development of Audit and Risk Matrix for the Group.

Development of audit plans for each unit of the Group.

Execution of field activity and generating audit reports for audits carried out.

Generation of monthly reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Auditing or equivalent.

A Masters in MBA or equivalent will be an added advantage.

At least + 5 years’ experience at a managerial level.

Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for before 27 May 2024