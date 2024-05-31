Internal Audit Manager (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Plan, manage, and perform internal audits of the group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Continuous scrutiny and development of operating and control systems.
- Perpetual Branch and all SBUs audit.
- Enforcement of company policies and procedures including systems to ensure sound degree of controls commensurate with potential loss.
- Development of Audit and Risk Matrix for the Group.
- Development of audit plans for each unit of the Group.
- Execution of field activity and generating audit reports for audits carried out.
- Generation of monthly reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Auditing or equivalent.
- A Masters in MBA or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- At least + 5 years’ experience at a managerial level.
- Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for before 27 May 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
Related Jobs
Organic Africa
Certification Manager (Harare)
Deadline: