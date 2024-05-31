Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Internal Audit Manager (Harare)

Teecherz Home & Office
May. 27, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Plan, manage, and perform internal audits of the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Continuous scrutiny and development of operating and control systems.
  • Perpetual Branch and all SBUs audit.
  • Enforcement of company policies and procedures including systems to ensure sound degree of controls commensurate with potential loss.
  • Development of Audit and Risk Matrix for the Group.
  • Development of audit plans for each unit of the Group.
  • Execution of field activity and generating audit reports for audits carried out.
  • Generation of monthly reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Auditing or equivalent.
  • A Masters in MBA or equivalent will be an added advantage.
  • At least + 5 years’ experience at a managerial level.
  • Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for before 27 May 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Organic Africa
Organic Africa

Certification Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback