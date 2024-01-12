Internship: Administration
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Corporate Center. The incumbent will be reporting to the Administration Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Updating and Maintaining Inventories on Assets.
- Maintenance of Asset Registers.
- Asset Checking.
- Periodic Reports.
- Asset Maintenance and Upkeep.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelors in Business Administration Degree or relevant equivalent degree.
- At least 1 year of industrial attachment.
- Must have 5 Ordinary level Passes.
- Computer Literacy.
- Good communication skills both written and oral.
- Strong analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office Registry Section on or before the deadline.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw