Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship: Administration

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Jan. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Corporate Center. The incumbent will be reporting to the Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Updating and Maintaining Inventories on Assets.
  • Maintenance of Asset Registers.
  • Asset Checking.
  • Periodic Reports.
  • Asset Maintenance and Upkeep.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelors in Business Administration Degree or relevant equivalent degree.
  • At least 1 year of industrial attachment.
  • Must have 5 Ordinary level Passes.
  • Computer Literacy.
  • Good communication skills both written and oral.
  • Strong analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:

The Human Resources Manager

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority

P.O Box CY 140

Causeway

Harare

Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office Registry Section on or before the deadline.

Deadline: 12 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship/ Attachment: Records

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback