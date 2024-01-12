Internship: Administration

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Corporate Center. The incumbent will be reporting to the Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Updating and Maintaining Inventories on Assets.

Maintenance of Asset Registers.

Asset Checking.

Periodic Reports.

Asset Maintenance and Upkeep.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors in Business Administration Degree or relevant equivalent degree.

At least 1 year of industrial attachment.

Must have 5 Ordinary level Passes.

Computer Literacy.

Good communication skills both written and oral.

Strong analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:

The Human Resources Manager