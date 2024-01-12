Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship/ Attachment: Records

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Jan. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Authority’s Corporate Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Records Controller.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Opens and sorts mail.
  • Processes outgoing mail.
  • Maintains register for outgoing and incoming mail.
  • Allocates reference numbers to classified mail.
  • Marks files to actioning officers.
  • Shelves files returned to records office.
  • Replaces torn files and opens new volumes.
  • Compiles master and running files.
  • Maintains diary system for running files.
  • Appraises records for depositing to Records office.
  • Recalls records from the Records Centre when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a Diploma/Degree in Records Management or equivalent.
  • Should have 5 O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Should possess good analytical skills.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Good command of English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:

The Human Resources Manager

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority

P.O Box CY 140

Causeway

Harare

Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office Registry Section on or before the deadline.

Deadline: 12 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship: Administration

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback