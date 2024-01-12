Internship/ Attachment: Records
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Authority’s Corporate Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Records Controller.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Opens and sorts mail.
- Processes outgoing mail.
- Maintains register for outgoing and incoming mail.
- Allocates reference numbers to classified mail.
- Marks files to actioning officers.
- Shelves files returned to records office.
- Replaces torn files and opens new volumes.
- Compiles master and running files.
- Maintains diary system for running files.
- Appraises records for depositing to Records office.
- Recalls records from the Records Centre when necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Diploma/Degree in Records Management or equivalent.
- Should have 5 O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Should possess good analytical skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Good command of English Language.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office Registry Section on or before the deadline.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw