Internship/ Attachment: Records

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based at the Authority’s Corporate Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Records Controller.

Duties and Responsibilities

Opens and sorts mail.

Processes outgoing mail.

Maintains register for outgoing and incoming mail.

Allocates reference numbers to classified mail.

Marks files to actioning officers.

Shelves files returned to records office.

Replaces torn files and opens new volumes.

Compiles master and running files.

Maintains diary system for running files.

Appraises records for depositing to Records office.

Recalls records from the Records Centre when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Diploma/Degree in Records Management or equivalent.

Should have 5 O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

Should possess good analytical skills.

Computer literacy.

Good command of English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed C.V’s to:

The Human Resources Manager