Internship Opportunity (Lupane)
Job Description
Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) is inviting applications from honest, self-motivated, and hardworking graduates to undertake a one (1) year trainee programme in the following department:
- Branch Operations - Lupane
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Commerce Degree class 2.1 or better.
- Aged 26 years and below.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, industrial attachment/placement letter and indicating the department there are applying for to: humanresouces@smedco.co.zw
Small And Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO)
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) was formed in 1983 through an Act of Parliament and is a development finance institution which primarily exists to promote the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, and cooperatives in the country, through lending and capacity building.
Website: https://www.smedco.co.zw/
Email: enquiries@smedco.co.zw