Internship Opportunity (Lupane)

Job Description

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) is inviting applications from honest, self-motivated, and hardworking graduates to undertake a one (1) year trainee programme in the following department:

Branch Operations - Lupane

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Commerce Degree class 2.1 or better.

Aged 26 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, industrial attachment/placement letter and indicating the department there are applying for to: humanresouces@smedco.co.zw