Internship Opportunity (Lupane)

Small And Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO)
May. 26, 2024
Job Description

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) is inviting applications from honest, self-motivated, and hardworking graduates to undertake a one (1) year trainee programme in the following department:

  • Branch Operations - Lupane

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Commerce Degree class 2.1 or better.
  • Aged 26 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, industrial attachment/placement letter and indicating the department there are applying for to: humanresouces@smedco.co.zw

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) was formed in 1983 through an Act of Parliament and is a development finance institution which primarily exists to promote the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, and cooperatives in the country, through lending and capacity building.

Website: https://www.smedco.co.zw/

Email: enquiries@smedco.co.zw

