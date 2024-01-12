Internship Program
Job Description
Are you currently pursuing a degree and eager to gain practical experience in the banking sector?
If so, seize this opportunity to become part of the dynamic team at People Own Savings Bank through our 12 month internship program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Students pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking or equivalent.
- Candidates should be from a reputable institution.
- Competitive academic record.
- Honest, innovative, and willing to learn.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates should send their applications, along with a resume and a letter from the college, by email to: recruitment@posb.co.zw. Kindly specify in the subject line of the email which location (Service Centre) is preferable.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.