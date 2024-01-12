Job Description

Are you currently pursuing a degree and eager to gain practical experience in the banking sector?

If so, seize this opportunity to become part of the dynamic team at People Own Savings Bank through our 12 month internship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Students pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking or equivalent.

Candidates should be from a reputable institution.

Competitive academic record.

Honest, innovative, and willing to learn.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates should send their applications, along with a resume and a letter from the college, by email to: recruitment@posb.co.zw. Kindly specify in the subject line of the email which location (Service Centre) is preferable.