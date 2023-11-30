Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Investigations Intern: Corporate Center (Harare)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Dec. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above vacant post at the Corporate Centre. The incumbent will report to the Investigations and Security Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists in conducting investigations on poaching and illegal trafficking of wildlife products as instructed.
  • Assists in the recruitment and management of informers.
  • Assists in arresting poachers and illegal dealers in wildlife and game products.
  • Assists in carrying out inspections on wildlife dealers and permit holders.
  • Assists in maintaining wildlife database, writing of reports and attending Courts.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate in Investigations and Security Studies or any other related qualifications.
  • A minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes.
  • Previous experience working in a similar or related field will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority

P.O Box CY 140

Causeway

Harare

Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section

Deadline: 01 December 2023

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

