Investigations Intern: Corporate Center (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above vacant post at the Corporate Centre. The incumbent will report to the Investigations and Security Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in conducting investigations on poaching and illegal trafficking of wildlife products as instructed.

Assists in the recruitment and management of informers.

Assists in arresting poachers and illegal dealers in wildlife and game products.

Assists in carrying out inspections on wildlife dealers and permit holders.

Assists in maintaining wildlife database, writing of reports and attending Courts.

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Investigations and Security Studies or any other related qualifications.

A minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes.

Previous experience working in a similar or related field will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager