Investigations Intern: Corporate Center (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above vacant post at the Corporate Centre. The incumbent will report to the Investigations and Security Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in conducting investigations on poaching and illegal trafficking of wildlife products as instructed.
- Assists in the recruitment and management of informers.
- Assists in arresting poachers and illegal dealers in wildlife and game products.
- Assists in carrying out inspections on wildlife dealers and permit holders.
- Assists in maintaining wildlife database, writing of reports and attending Courts.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in Investigations and Security Studies or any other related qualifications.
- A minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes.
- Previous experience working in a similar or related field will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section
Deadline: 01 December 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw