IP & Salaries Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Operationally support customers and branches as well as the IP & Salaries Operations team with all IP & Salaries support.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing outgoing bulk payments and salary files.
- Processing incoming bulk payments and salary receipts (USD & ZWL).
- Debit order processing.
- Validating and processing salaries and bulk payments rejects.
- Attending to inbound and outbound queries.
- Researching and resolving basic operations issues.
- Reconciliation of processed files.
- Attend to exceptions on suspense accounts reconciliations.
- Posting any other entries in the CBS.
- Preparing basic correspondence, forms and other documents as needed.
- Filing of documents and processed transactions.
- IP & Salaries support.
- Participate actively in projects, analysing systems, identifying, and specifying developments, coordinating the testing and implementation of new systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English.
- At least 2 ‘A’ Levels.
- Business Degree or related discipline.
- IOBZ diploma is an added advantage.
- At least 1 year’s work experience in IP & Salaries Operations, Outgoing payments, incoming receipts or related field.
- A keen interest in working in a multicultural environment.
- Ability to work effectively in teams, to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend.
Skills & Competencies:
- Positive attitude.
- Efficient time management.
- Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
- Confident and resilient.
- Team player.
- Problem solver.
- Excellent communicator and motivator.
- Ability to localize global business situations and/or opportunities.
- Ability to deal and develop long lasting relationships with stakeholders.
Job-Related Knowledge:
- Knowledge of banks products and services.
- Knowledge of IP & Digital payments Operations.
- Computer literate (MS Office).
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw, attaching all your academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “IP & Salaries Clerk”.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 06 October 2023 @1630hrs.Generate a Whatsapp Message
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.