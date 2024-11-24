IT Manager (Harare)
Job Description
The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe is looking for a versatile and dynamic IT Manager to join its Technical Team. The ideal candidate will be providing the organization with secure, effective and efficient IT solutions to meet company objectives and oversee all computer-related activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversees all technology operations and evaluates them according to established business objectives.
- Devises and establishes IT policies and systems to support the implementation of strategies set by the Board and Senior Management.
- Analyzes the business requirements of all departments to determine their current and future technology and system needs.
- Oversees security of systems, networks, and enterprise information.
- Develops and implements business continuity protocols to minimize disruption to business operations in the event of emergencies or data loss.
- Establishes efficiency and efficacy standards, providing recommendations for improvement, upgrades and configuration of IT infrastructure.
- Analyzes IT infrastructure and systems performance to assess operating costs, productivity levels, upgrade requirements, and other metrics and needs.
- Controls budget and reports on expenditure.
- Manages relationships with vendors and creates cost-efficient contracts.
- Carries out day-to-day administrative duties for the section.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related qualification.
- Relevant IT Certifications.
- MBA is an added advantage
- At least 5 years minimum experience as an IT Manager.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw in PDF format on or before the 29th of November 2024 with the title IT Manager written in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support.
Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.
- Founded: 1994
- Headquarters: Harare