IT Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe is looking for a versatile and dynamic IT Manager to join its Technical Team. The ideal candidate will be providing the organization with secure, effective and efficient IT solutions to meet company objectives and oversee all computer-related activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees all technology operations and evaluates them according to established business objectives.

Devises and establishes IT policies and systems to support the implementation of strategies set by the Board and Senior Management.

Analyzes the business requirements of all departments to determine their current and future technology and system needs.

Oversees security of systems, networks, and enterprise information.

Develops and implements business continuity protocols to minimize disruption to business operations in the event of emergencies or data loss.

Establishes efficiency and efficacy standards, providing recommendations for improvement, upgrades and configuration of IT infrastructure.

Analyzes IT infrastructure and systems performance to assess operating costs, productivity levels, upgrade requirements, and other metrics and needs.

Controls budget and reports on expenditure.

Manages relationships with vendors and creates cost-efficient contracts.

Carries out day-to-day administrative duties for the section.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related qualification.

Relevant IT Certifications.

MBA is an added advantage

At least 5 years minimum experience as an IT Manager.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw in PDF format on or before the 29th of November 2024 with the title IT Manager written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.