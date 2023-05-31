IT Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

This incumbent will be responsible for the management of the network infrastructure, database, and information technology systems, ensuring optimal performance, security, backup, recovery and integrity of the network and data. This role will require critical thinking and experienced knowledge and discretion to perform essential functions with limited supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing IT resources.

Leading the identification, procurement, designing and implementation of appropriate Information and Communication Technologies that help meet business requirements.

Recommending technology trends and practices that add value to the business.

Optimising software requirements and ensuring correct licensing is in place.

Managing the issue of laptops and desktops to staff.

Implementing appropriate system backups for all sites and data platforms.

Supporting website development.

Assessing requirements for software solutions required by business units and assist with evaluation, testing and implementation.

Drafting IT budgets and control spending accordingly.

Procuring hardware and software and establish supplier relationships.

Providing in house IT training.

Implementing adequate firewall technologies and maintaining cyber security presence.

Planning, implementing and maintaining all network infrastructure.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience in working in an industrial area.

Ability to use Business Intelligent Tools.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023