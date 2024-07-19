Key and Vulnerable Populations Officer (Bambanani New Start Centre)

Job Description

Job exists to provide leadership, targeted community engagement, demand generation, monitoring and evaluation, quality assurance and supervision of key populations for the clinical HIV prevention, treatment and care interventions implemented directly by PSH and through sub award partners.

Duties and Responsibilities

Serves as a member of the PSH New Start services team, ensuring the coordination and linkages to comprehensive HIV/Sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services for Key Populations (KVPs).

Provides oversight and support to KVPs partner organizations and community-based enhanced peer mobilizers (EPMs), meeting weekly and as needed to review and plan activities against targets, and to train, mentor, supervise, coach, and build capacity.

Maps and monitors KVPs hotspots coverage by demand generation and community mobilization activities.

Develops outreach schedules in liaison with the Clinical Services Coordinator and explores demand generation and community mobilization opportunities with other partners.

Collaborates with the KVP community footprint and the Clinical Services Coordinator and creates opportunities to identify KVPs requiring clinical self-testing, HIV/SRH services and includes these in a comprehensive KVPs services package.

Attend weekly/monthly programme review meetings

In liaison with KVP Partners and DSIE, strengthen routine monitoring and evaluation of KVP data and ensure that data is analyzed to inform decision making for programme improvement.

Monitors the quality of data collection by EPMs using the DHIS2 tool to demonstrate the HIV services cascade from community to services and across partners.

Coordinate the collection and collation of KVP data using one KVP M&E system (DHIS2) across the KVP implementing partners.

Provide M&E support to partners and KVP community footprint.

Identifies training and capacity-development needs among local KVP EPMs and implementing partners, and conducts, coordinates and evaluates trainings, including standardization of messages and approaches.

Supports and supervises PSH-direct EPMs and EPMs from implementing partners in the development and facilitation of individual and small group behavioral change and risk reduction interventions, as well as community mobilization activities.

Facilitates and tracks care and treatment linkages between facilities and partner organizations.

Liaises with the KVP Partners, DAC, MOHCC and PSH DREAMS partners at district level to ensure synergies for smooth implementation.

Ensures the coordination of KVP partner monthly and ad-hoc meetings, joint field visits and representation at relevant fora, including participation in the KVP technical working groups and updates.

Liaises with the DAC, MoHCC and implementing partners to ensure synergies for smooth implementation.

Supports and coordinates community led monitoring activities at the New Start Centre and for health facilities in their districts.

Coordinates the provision of KVP friendly services both at site and on outreach.

Maps and monitors key populations’ (KVPs) hotspots coverage by demand generation activities

Develop outreach schedules in liaison with Clinical Services Coordinators and explores demand generation opportunities with other partners

Ensures availability of KVPs IEC materials and commodities at key contact points.

Generates demand for integrated services offered by New Start. Centre

Work with the marketing department and harmonize the development and the dissemination of KVP related IEC materials using the national HIV communication strategy.

Ensure continuous availability of commodities for key populations such as lubricants and condoms

Creates opportunities to enhance mobilisation and linkage of clients to HIV/SRH services and ensure their access to comprehensive and friendly KVP services.

Qualifications and Experience

An undergraduate degree or a diploma in Health Sciences, Health Promotions, Social Work, or related Social Science field.

Five years’ work experience in program management related to development and/or community mobilization for outreach-based HIV services interventions.

Good analytical skills with excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrated computer skills and experience, including Microsoft Office and spreadsheets.

Demonstrated skills in training, coordination, facilitation, communication, documentation, and report writing.

Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds.

At least 2 years of clean class 4 driver’s license.

Demonstrated experience, knowledge and sensitivity working with KVP individuals and communities.

Key and Vulnerable Populations communities are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

