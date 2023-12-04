Kiosk Teller (Chegutu)
Job Description
Business Unit: Instore Banking (Chegutu)
Provide top class service to BANCABC ‘s Banking customers in a professional and friendly manner, through account transactions, providing information and advice to banking customers and non-customers on the banks products and services. Paying special attention to detail policy and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Customer Service.
- Cross selling of bank’s products and services.
- Processing Foreign currency switches for all currencies.
- Redemption of remittances
- Cash withdrawals and deposit taking
- Transaction capturing.
- Provide accurate information to customers at all times.
- ATM custodian.
- Achieve and maintain a high level of customer service at all times.
- Adhere to policy and procedure both internal and external for the protection of the customer.
- To complete all customer transactions efficiently and accurately.
- Be confident to raise any concerns over discrepancies at the first point of realization.
- Communicate with the customer articulately and accurately, paying attention to detail and always using the customer’s name.
- Deal with customer complaints and enquiries in a professional and courteous manner.
- Take ownership for customer issues acknowledging how to escalate with respect and discretion towards the customer.
- Provide assistance and offer advice or alternatives that will benefit the customer.
- Promote the benefits of alternative methods of banking, by actively assisting where applicable.
- Treating colleagues and clients with respect, understanding, consideration, knowledge and skill.
- Remain compliant when signing for documents, or when carrying out tasks that involve dual control.
- Answer the telephone in a timely and professional manner.
- To adapt positively to change(s) in working practices or environment.
- Cash balancing on a regular basis
- Attend to and resolve basic technical failures (first-line support.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 2 ‘A’ Levels.
- At least 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English.
- Studying towards an IOBZ qualification an added advantage.
- At least 1 Year experience in Telling preferably in a banking environment.
Skills & Competencies:
- Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand and respond to customer queries timely.
- The ability to show empathy (where necessary) to diffuse and resolve customer dissatisfaction.
- Friendly, cheerful and well groomed.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to use own initiative.
- Strong time Management skills.
- Team player with ability to work in a dynamic cultural environment.
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Kiosk Teller ” (Chegutu Kiosk)
APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE IN COMPLIANCE WITH BancABC’s RECRUITMENT POLICY.
Deadline: 06 December 2023 @1630hrs
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.