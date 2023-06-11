Pindula|
Madziwa Teachers' College

Lecturer: Early Childhood Development (ECD)

Madziwa Teachers' College
Jun. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post at Madziwa Teachers College. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A recognized teaching qualification.
  • First degree in the relevant area.
  • A Master's degree in the relevant area or Ph.D. is an added advantage.
  • A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience in primary school.
  • Applicant should be a serving member in the Public Service or should possess a clearance letter from former Ministry.
  • Experience in using ICT in the delivery of teaching instructions is necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications, clearly indicating the College and the post being applied for, accompanied by certified copies of academic, professional certificates and detailed curriculum vitae. The applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Madziwa Teachers College

P.O. Box 140

Shamva

NB: Applicants for Madziwa's posts are free to submit their applications at Morgan Zintec College

Deadline: 06 June 2023

Madziwa Teachers' College

It is a primary teachers college at the site of the former Madziwa Mine situated 120 km north east of Harare in Shamva District of Mashonaland Central Province. The College was opened in 2005 in the premises of the former Madziwa mining company.

Address: 13 Lowdensity Madziwa Shamva, Mashonaland Central, Zimbabwe

