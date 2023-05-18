Lecturer: Information Technology

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill above full-time Lecturing position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology or equivalent.

Five Ordinary level passes including Mathematics and English Language.

A teaching qualification and relevant working experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit written applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, birth certificate and national identification card, addressed to:

The Principal

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O.Box 640

Mutare

OR emailed to: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw in single portable document format(pdf).

NB: Former Civil Servants should attach clerarance by the Public Service Commission. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to and successful candidates to find own accommodation in Mutare.

Deadline: 31 May 2023