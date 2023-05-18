Pindula|
Mutare Polytechnic

Lecturer: Information Technology

Mutare Polytechnic
May. 31, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill above full-time Lecturing position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Technology or equivalent.
  • Five Ordinary level passes including Mathematics and English Language.
  • A teaching qualification and relevant working experience will be an added advantage. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit written applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, birth certificate and national identification card, addressed to:

The Principal

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O.Box 640

Mutare

OR emailed to: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw in single portable document format(pdf). 

NB: Former Civil Servants should attach clerarance by the Public Service Commission. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to and successful candidates to find own accommodation in Mutare.

Deadline: 31 May 2023

Mutare Polytechnic

Mutare Polytechnic is a parastatal technical vocational education and training institution under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of the government of Zimbabwe, it is located in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O. Box 640, Mutare

Josiah Tongogara/Vincent Ave

Tel: +263 20 63141 / 63153

Fax: +263 20 66912

Email: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw

