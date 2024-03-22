Lecturer - Survey
Job Description
The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high-caliber, hands-on technicians.
Reporting to: HOD Survey.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter. Duties and responsibilities shall entail.
- Teach effectively on a range of programmes across the College curriculum, which may include timetabled lessons, up to HND level.
- Thoroughly prepare suitable teaching, learning, and assessment materials for a range of courses/classes and make use of a variety and appropriate learning and teaching methods.
- Thoroughly prepare flexible teaching, learning, and assessment materials; and incorporate the use of digital technologies to enhance learning experiences.
- Complete promptly and accurately all class records including the register of attendance and tracking of learner progress against targets.
- Keep records as required of all learner-assessed work and report progress or otherwise at appropriate meetings.
- Contribute fully to Zimbabwe School of Mine teams including sharing best practices and being involved in developing the curriculum.
- Undertake the normal administrative duties required of lecturers including assistance with admissions (including interviews at welcome evenings for prospective learners), enrolment, induction, and providing management information as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Surveying/ or Surveying and Geomatics.
- A postgraduate qualification is an added advantage.
- Drone remote pilot license (added advantage).
- Strong knowledge of the national political and socio-economic landscape of Zimbabwe..
- Experience in the use of Surveying software including CAD and Survey design programmes.
- A minimum of three years of relevant work experience in the mining industry.
- Teacher trained (PGCE, or CertEd) or willingness to work towards.
- Member of the Association of Mine Surveyors of Zimbabwe or Professional body.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent via email to:
The HR & Admin Office - humancapital@zsm.co.zw
with the subject " Lecturer – Survey " or send a hard copy to,
The HR & Admin Office
Zimbabwe School of Mines
P.O. Box 2745
BULAWAYO
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to preliminary interviews or other assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the HR & Admin Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
Deadline: 28 March 2024
