Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Animal Science x2

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
May. 06, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teach the following courses; Animal Biotechnology, Animal Breeding, Applied Animal Physiology, Animal Nutrition, Biochemistry, Rangeland Ecology and Management, Animal Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals, Animal Products Processing, Animal Feed Production Technology, Experimental Designs, Poultry and Pig Production.
  • Provide Academic Leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department.
  • Supervise Research Projects for both undergraduate and Postgraduate students in their fields of specialization and
  • Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University Service and Community engagement.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should hold at least an MSc in Animal Science, or related field.
  • A PhD in Animal Science or related field is an added advantage.
  • At least two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience.
  • Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds is an added advantage and
  • The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.

For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

