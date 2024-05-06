Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Banking And Finance

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six (6) of the following courses to undergraduate and postgraduate level students, both conventional and block students. These courses include, but not limited to Corporate Finance, Financial Modelling, Financial Engineering, Market and Liquidity Risk, Development Finance and Bank Lending and Credit Risk Management. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department;

Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation;

Contribute to the achievement of Education 5.0 by the Department through University teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance or its equivalent.

A PhD degree in the field of Banking, Finance, and/ or Investment will be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds will be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.