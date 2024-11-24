Lecturer/senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/professor For BCOM Human Resources Management – Faculty Of Law, Business Intelligence And Economics
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate must be able to teach courses in the following areas: Human Resources Management, Introduction to Psychology, Theories of Work Organisation, Reward Management, Industrial Labour Relations, Labour Law and Occupational Health and Safety.
- The candidate must also be able to supervise students’ research, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant must hold a Master Degree in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- A PhD in this field is an added advantage.
- The candidate must have at least 2 years lecturing experience at tertiary institution level with a clear record of successful research, publications and supervision of students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.
Other
How to Apply
Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:
The Registrar
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd
Bindura, Zimbabwe
or
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,
Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,
18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,
Harare
or e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,
Off Shamva Road
Box 350
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/
Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136