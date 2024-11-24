Lecturer/senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/professor For BCOM Human Resources Management – Faculty Of Law, Business Intelligence And Economics

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be able to teach courses in the following areas: Human Resources Management, Introduction to Psychology, Theories of Work Organisation, Reward Management, Industrial Labour Relations, Labour Law and Occupational Health and Safety.

The candidate must also be able to supervise students’ research, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must hold a Master Degree in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.

A PhD in this field is an added advantage.

The candidate must have at least 2 years lecturing experience at tertiary institution level with a clear record of successful research, publications and supervision of students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to: