Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Health Science
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administer and teach courses including the following: Human Physiology I, Human Anatomy, Pharmacology, Introduction to Health Education, and Palliative Care. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Carry out tutorials for other courses offered in the Department.
- Mark assignments and examinations; and initiate, develop, and conduct research independently and jointly.
- Link the Department with national and international professional Organizations.
- Participate in University service and extension, as well as perform any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
- Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization.
- To contribute to the achievement of Education 5.0 by the Department through University teaching, research, community engagement, innovation, and industrialization.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s Degree in any Health related discipline.
- Must be registered under the relevant regulating body in Zimbabwe and have a current Practising Certificate.
- Studying towards a PhD would be an added advantage.
- A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.
- At least two (2) years teaching experience at a tertiary institution.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
