Loans Officer (Harare)

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/