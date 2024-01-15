Loans Officer (Harare)
NMB Bank Limited
Job Description
We Are Hiring LOANS OFFICER.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Undergraduate degree in Finance, Banking, Risk or similar acceptable, Certificate/Diploma in Microfinance or Credit Management an added advantage.
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar role within a microfinance institution, Prior experience in managing unsecured diverse loan portfolio including Group and MSME loans.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office especially Excel, Knowledge of Loan security documentation.
- Team player, resourceful, clean class 4 driver's license.
Requirements & Skills:
- Market & sector analysis.
- Loan sales (big ticket size).
- Credit application preparation assessment.
- Loan portfolio monitoring and reporting.
- Delinquency management, Pre-litigation processes.
Other
How to Apply
Email Us Your CV & Portfolio on: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 15 January 2024
