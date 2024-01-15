Pindula|Search Pindula
NMB Bank Limited

Loans Officer (Harare)

NMB Bank Limited
Jan. 15, 2024
Job Description

We Are Hiring LOANS OFFICER.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Undergraduate degree in Finance, Banking, Risk or similar acceptable, Certificate/Diploma in Microfinance or Credit Management an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar role within a microfinance institution, Prior experience in managing unsecured diverse loan portfolio including Group and MSME loans.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office especially Excel, Knowledge of Loan security documentation.
  • Team player, resourceful, clean class 4 driver's license.

Requirements & Skills:

  • Market & sector analysis.
  • Loan sales (big ticket size).
  • Credit application preparation assessment.
  • Loan portfolio monitoring and reporting.
  • Delinquency management, Pre-litigation processes.

Other

How to Apply

Email Us Your CV & Portfolio on: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 15 January 2024

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

