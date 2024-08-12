Loss Control Manager (Harare)

Implement effective loss prevention measures and controls to minimize the occurrence and impact of various losses, including theft, damage, spoilage, and operational disruptions.

Establish and enforce robust safety and security protocols to safeguard the company’s physical assets, facilities, and personnel.

Monitor and analyze loss data to identify trends, patterns, and areas for improvement.

Operational Efficiency and Business Continuity:

Collaborate with other departments to identify and address operational inefficiencies that can lead to losses.

Develop and maintain comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery plans to ensure the company’s ability to withstand and recover from disruptive events.

Provide training and guidance to employees on loss control best practices and emergency response procedures.

Compliance and Regulatory Oversight:

Ensure the company’s adherence to all relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards of loss control, safety, and security.

Liaise with regulatory authorities and industry bodies to stay informed of any changes or new requirements.

Conduct internal audits and assessments to identify and address compliance gaps.

Continuous Improvement and Innovation:

Monitor industry trends, technological advancements, and best practices in loss control to identify opportunities for improvement.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative loss control strategies and solutions.

Facilitate the sharing of knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned within the organization to foster a culture of continuous improvement.

The Loss Control Manager will have the responsibility to:

Establish and maintain comprehensive lass control policies, procedures, and guidelines, Conduct regular risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies across all aspects of the company’s operations.

Oversee the implementation and monitoring of loss prevention measures, including security systems, fire safety equipment, and operational controls.

Investigate and document all incidents of loss, damage, or theft, and recommend corrective actions Provide training and guidance to employees on loss control best practices and emergency response procedures.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that loss control considerations are integrated into business planning, decision-making, and project implementation.

Maintain and regularly review the company’s business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

Monitor and report on the loss control department’s performance and the overall effectiveness of the loss control program.

The Loss Control Manager will work closely with other key departments, such as Operations, Procurement, Finance, and Human

Resources, to ensure a holistic and integrated approach to loss control and risk managerment within the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting or Finance.

Experience in Risk Management, Supply Chain Management, and Operations Management is desirable.

Minimum 5 years of experience in loss control preferably in the agribusiness or manufacturing sector.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret data and identify trends.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Proficient in using data analysis tools and software to generate reports and dashboards

Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and best practices in loss control management.

Willingness to travel to our Countrywide Business Units as required.

Other

How to Apply

If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about contributing to the growth and success of Cottco, we encourage you to apply for these exciting opportunities.

Please submit your comprehensive CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to vacancies@cottco.co.zw by August 16, 2024. Indicate the position being applied for in the email.