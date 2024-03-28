Pindula|Search Pindula
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Machineshop Engineering Lecturer (Kwekwe)

Kwekwe Polytechnic
Apr. 07, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Machineshop.
  • Skilled worker class 1 is a must.
  • National Diploma in Mechanical or Production Engineering will be an added advantage.
  • FETC or a Teaching qualification is also an added Advantage.
  • A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned.

The Principal

Attention: Human Resources

Kwekwe Polytechnic, P.O. Box 399, Kwekwe

NB: Former civil servants to attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.

Deadline: 07 April 2024

Kwekwe Polytechnic

