Machineshop Engineering Lecturer (Kwekwe)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Machineshop.

Skilled worker class 1 is a must.

National Diploma in Mechanical or Production Engineering will be an added advantage.

FETC or a Teaching qualification is also an added Advantage.

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned.

The Principal