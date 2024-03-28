Machineshop Engineering Lecturer (Kwekwe)
Kwekwe Polytechnic
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Machineshop.
- Skilled worker class 1 is a must.
- National Diploma in Mechanical or Production Engineering will be an added advantage.
- FETC or a Teaching qualification is also an added Advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned.
The Principal
Attention: Human Resources
Kwekwe Polytechnic, P.O. Box 399, Kwekwe
NB: Former civil servants to attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.
Kwekwe Polytechnic
