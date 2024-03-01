Maintenance Manager – StockFeeds Business Unit (Harare)
Job Description
National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for a Maintenance Manager in our Stockfeeds Business.
Maintenance is the backbone of any efficient production line. As the Maintenance Manager, you will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing the planned and preventative maintenance plan for the Business Unit.
- Identifying planned engineering projects, resource allocation and logistics.
- Arranging for required contract work and documents.
- Analysing efficiencies of machinery and maintenance of all capital equipment to minimize downtime.
- Identifying maintenance equipment requirements for budget purposes.
- Estimating the overall maintenance costs for project implementation including engineering contractors.
- Estimating costs to ensure engineering spares stock availability for maintenance equipment.
- Developing the repairs and maintenance budget including CAPEX and OPEX (such as Electricity, Generators and Gas).
- Monitoring the repairs and maintenance budget on a monthly basis, identifying variances and taking action.
- Monitoring the monthly planned maintenance plan to meet production demand.
- Managing the plant performance and availability in line with set key performance indicators.
- Overseeing the stock holding of critical engineering spares to ensure cover for critical targets.
- Implementing equipment, machinery service and maintenance activities as per schedule.
- Monitoring the plant and equipment installations and taking remedial action.
- Identifying and arranging for the onboarding of the engineering contractors for various projects.
- Monitoring the engineering and safety implementation of the projects.
- Monitoring the project budget in line with the project requirements and escalating the budget variances to the Unit Manager and Managing Executive.
- Implementing and refining plant developments, testing of manufacturing processes or equipment before commissioning.
- Monitoring contractors and supplier performance in line with Service Level Agreements.
- Supervising staff, identifying performance strengths and deficiencies, and arranging for necessary action (for example further on the job training).
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar
- Higher Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
- Certificate in Project Management
- 4-6 years’ experience in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering in a similar organisation.
The below personal attributes are also desirable:
- Ability to identify communicate and ensure implementation of key operational plans and objectives.
- Ability to plan and organise for the short to medium term future.
- Ability to apply sound business acumen, be resourceful and a lateral thinker.
- Ability to analyse and solve relatively complex problems to achieve the correct outcomes.
In return National Foods offers:
- An opportunity to join an established business looking to expand further.
- The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.
- National Foods Ltd is a leading food manufacturer, offering on-going opportunities to progress, both personally and professionally, whilst constantly recognising and rewarding individual and team performance.
Other
How to Apply
If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 01 March 2024
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.
Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9
Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Phone:+263 (0292) 889201