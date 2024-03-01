Maintenance Manager – StockFeeds Business Unit (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for a Maintenance Manager in our Stockfeeds Business.

Maintenance is the backbone of any efficient production line. As the Maintenance Manager, you will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing the planned and preventative maintenance plan for the Business Unit.

Identifying planned engineering projects, resource allocation and logistics.

Arranging for required contract work and documents.

Analysing efficiencies of machinery and maintenance of all capital equipment to minimize downtime.

Identifying maintenance equipment requirements for budget purposes.

Estimating the overall maintenance costs for project implementation including engineering contractors.

Estimating costs to ensure engineering spares stock availability for maintenance equipment.

Developing the repairs and maintenance budget including CAPEX and OPEX (such as Electricity, Generators and Gas).

Monitoring the repairs and maintenance budget on a monthly basis, identifying variances and taking action.

Monitoring the monthly planned maintenance plan to meet production demand.

Managing the plant performance and availability in line with set key performance indicators.

Overseeing the stock holding of critical engineering spares to ensure cover for critical targets.

Implementing equipment, machinery service and maintenance activities as per schedule.

Monitoring the plant and equipment installations and taking remedial action.

Identifying and arranging for the onboarding of the engineering contractors for various projects.

Monitoring the engineering and safety implementation of the projects.

Monitoring the project budget in line with the project requirements and escalating the budget variances to the Unit Manager and Managing Executive.

Implementing and refining plant developments, testing of manufacturing processes or equipment before commissioning.

Monitoring contractors and supplier performance in line with Service Level Agreements.

Supervising staff, identifying performance strengths and deficiencies, and arranging for necessary action (for example further on the job training).

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar

Higher Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

Certificate in Project Management

4-6 years’ experience in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering in a similar organisation.

The below personal attributes are also desirable: