Manager - Clothing Production Unit (CUTCLO)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the CUTCLO Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:
- Planning, coordinating and controlling manufacturing processes within the Production Unit.
- Ensuring that costs, quality and number of goods are correct.
- Overseeing apparel product designing and procuring the required fabrics for different orders.
- Overseeing the production process.
- Ensuring production is cost effective;.
- Supervising and motivating a team of workers
- Reviewing the performance of subordinates.
- Identifying training needs.
- Estimating costs and setting the quality standards.
- Monitoring the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed and
- Being responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates should possess at least five ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics and a degree in Clothing Management/ Clothing Production.
- A Higher National Diploma in Clothing Management will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of three years’ industrial experience at supervisory/managerial level is a must and should be a holder of a clean class four driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024
