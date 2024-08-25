Marketing Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), a quality control regulatory authority, was established by an Act of Parliament, [Chapter 25:27], in 2006, to promote and co-ordinate education provided by higher and tertiary institutions, superintend over standards, act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of examinations, academic qualifications and research.

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) is looking for a creative and driven individual with a passion for marketing and communication to join our dynamic marketing and public relations team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will contribute to marketing and publicising activities and developments within the ZIMCHE and Zimbabwe’s higher education sector in general by: