Marketing Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), a quality control regulatory authority, was established by an Act of Parliament, [Chapter 25:27], in 2006, to promote and co-ordinate education provided by higher and tertiary institutions, superintend over standards, act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of examinations, academic qualifications and research.
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) is looking for a creative and driven individual with a passion for marketing and communication to join our dynamic marketing and public relations team.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbent will contribute to marketing and publicising activities and developments within the ZIMCHE and Zimbabwe’s higher education sector in general by:
- Collaborating with the marketing team to develop and implement innovative marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and awareness.
- Managing and growing the agency’s social media presence across various platforms.
- Creating engaging and compelling content for the ZIMCHE website and social media channels.
- Monitoring and analysing campaign performance, using data-driven insights to optimise results.
- Assisting in the creation and distribution of marketing collateral.
- Providing customer relations support.
- Assisting in the coordination of marketing events, campaigns and market research.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Marketing/ Digital Marketing or a related discipline.
- Prior work experience as a marketing assistant or in a related role.
- NB: A degree in Marketing or any related discipline will be an added advantage.
Required Competencies (Skills, Knowledge and Behavioural Attributes):
- Strong digital marketing skills.
- Proficiency in social media marketing.
- Creative mindset and knowledge of MS Office and at least one design tool.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, organisational and multitasking abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names, and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:
The Director Human Resources, ZIMCHE, P.O. Box H100 Hatfield or 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare not later than Friday 23rd of August 2024.
The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw, in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE)
ZIMCHE was established to promote and co-ordinate education provided by institutions of higher education and to act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examinations, academic qualifications and research in institutions of higher education
21 J.M. Nkomo Road
P. Bag H100,
Hatfield, Harare
Zimbabwe
Tel: +263-24-2571165