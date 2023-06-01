Job Description
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) is looking for a creative and driven individual with a passion for marketing and communication to join our dynamic marketing and public relations team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborating with the marketing team to develop and implement innovative marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and awareness.
- Managing and growing the agency’s social media presence across various platforms.
- Creating engaging and compelling content for the ZIMCHE website and social media channels.
- Monitoring and analysing campaign performance, using data-driven insights to optimise results.
- Assisting in the creation and distribution of marketing collateral.
- Providing customer relations support.
- Assisting in the coordination of marketing events, campaigns and market research.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Marketing/ Digital Marketing or a related discipline.
- Prior work experience as a marketing assistant or in a related role.
- A degree in Marketing or any related discipline will be an added advantage.
Attributes:
- Strong digital marketing skills.
- Proficiency in social media marketing.
- Creative mindset and knowledge of MS Office and at least one design tool.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills, organisational and multitasking abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:
The Director Human Resources,
ZIMCHE,
P.O. Box H100
Hatfield
OR 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare.
The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Applicants who have responded to the previous Advertisement need not apply.
Deadline: 02 June 2023