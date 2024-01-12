Marketing Intern (Harare)

Job Description

Are you a travel enthusiast with a knack for marketing? This paid internship is your chance to make a real impact at a leading Zimbabwean travel agency. You'll gain valuable experience alongside passionate professionals, contributing to innovative campaigns and projects that bring unforgettable travel experiences to life.

What sets this program apart?

Mentorship & Development: Learn from the best! Traverze Travel offers dedicated mentorship, personalized training, and opportunities to grow your skills in a supportive environment.

Hands-on Experience: You'll be involved in real-world projects, shaping exciting marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels.

Travel Perks: Get an insider's perspective on the travel industry. Enjoy exclusive discounts and special experiences as you explore your own passion for travel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with crafting engaging social media content, capturing the essence of Traverze Travel's diverse destinations and services.

Develop compelling marketing materials for various platforms, from online ads to brochures and event flyers.

Support our marketing team with research, data analysis, and campaign execution.

Contribute to brainstorming sessions and bring fresh ideas to the table.

Gain valuable industry knowledge and develop essential marketing skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Marketing; Tourism and Hospitality Management or any relevant major.

Passion for travel.

Creativity.

Excellent communication skills.

Proficiency in social media.

Pin digital marketing tools.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.