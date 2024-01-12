Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Traverze Travel

Marketing Intern (Harare)

Traverze Travel
Jan. 14, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Are you a travel enthusiast with a knack for marketing? This paid internship is your chance to make a real impact at a leading Zimbabwean travel agency. You'll gain valuable experience alongside passionate professionals, contributing to innovative campaigns and projects that bring unforgettable travel experiences to life.

What sets this program apart?

  • Mentorship & Development: Learn from the best! Traverze Travel offers dedicated mentorship, personalized training, and opportunities to grow your skills in a supportive environment.
  • Hands-on Experience: You'll be involved in real-world projects, shaping exciting marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels.
  • Travel Perks: Get an insider's perspective on the travel industry. Enjoy exclusive discounts and special experiences as you explore your own passion for travel.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist with crafting engaging social media content, capturing the essence of Traverze Travel's diverse destinations and services.
  • Develop compelling marketing materials for various platforms, from online ads to brochures and event flyers.
  • Support our marketing team with research, data analysis, and campaign execution.
  • Contribute to brainstorming sessions and bring fresh ideas to the table.
  • Gain valuable industry knowledge and develop essential marketing skills.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a degree in Marketing; Tourism and Hospitality Management or any relevant major.
  • Passion for travel.
  • Creativity.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Proficiency in social media.
  • Pin digital marketing tools.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.

Deadline: 14 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Traverze Travel

Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.

Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare

Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw

Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw

Tel: +2634799792/704855

Cel: +263719239230

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Marketing student on attachment (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Marketing Attachee ( Bulawayo)

Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Internship Program

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship/ Attachment: Records

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Internship: Administration

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback