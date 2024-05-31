Marketing Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Marketing Manager shall be responsible for:
- Leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products under CUT Holdings.
- Collaborating with media organizations and advertising agencies.
- Reaching out to potential leads through a variety of channels, such as email, phone, text, and social media.
- Coordinating with the sales team and other departments to produce effective strategies.
- Analyzing data to evaluate the success of marketing efforts and come up with
- Creating and implementing new ideas to improve brand marketing and exposure.
- Updating senior leadership on the progress of marketing activities and
- Reporting on the results of campaigns.
- Representing the marketing team to cross-functional groups including product
- Management, sales, or customer support.
- Understanding the prospective needs, problems or wants and recommending the right products.
- Planning of advertising and promotional campaigns for products.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal applicant must have at least a Bachelors’ degree in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized institution and a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a sales and marketing environment. The applicant should have excellent customer service and communication skills.
- The successful candidate would be required to conduct all the marketing activities for the CUT Holdings Production Units.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.