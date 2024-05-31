Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Marketing Manager shall be responsible for:

Leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products under CUT Holdings.

Collaborating with media organizations and advertising agencies.

Reaching out to potential leads through a variety of channels, such as email, phone, text, and social media.

Coordinating with the sales team and other departments to produce effective strategies.

Analyzing data to evaluate the success of marketing efforts and come up with

Creating and implementing new ideas to improve brand marketing and exposure.

Updating senior leadership on the progress of marketing activities and

Reporting on the results of campaigns.

Representing the marketing team to cross-functional groups including product

Management, sales, or customer support.

Understanding the prospective needs, problems or wants and recommending the right products.

Planning of advertising and promotional campaigns for products.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal applicant must have at least a Bachelors’ degree in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized institution and a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a sales and marketing environment. The applicant should have excellent customer service and communication skills.

The successful candidate would be required to conduct all the marketing activities for the CUT Holdings Production Units.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: