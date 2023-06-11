Matron Surgical wards (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in midwifery, intensive care, theatre ,nursing adminstration.

Business administration or management qualifications are an added advantage.

Experience in a surgical ward for at least 3 years in a leadership capacity.

At least 10years nursing experience.

Attributes:

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Good team leader

Highly organized

Smart and effective communicator.

Renumeration:

A competitive salary and benefits.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CVs only to the following addresses:

The Administrator Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Belgravia, Harare

OR email: hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

NB: Any CVs not submitted on the addresses above will not be considered. Corporate 24 does not have any agents who recruit on their behalf. Do not pay anyone posing as an agent or employee of Corporate 24 for a job.

Deadline: 09 2023