Medical Laboratory Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs diagnostic testing procedures under supervision on instrumentation, analyses results in one or more sections of a laboratory and interacts with pathologists on technical matters to provide all relevant data that may pertain tain to the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of diseases

Records results under supervision to ensure integrity of test result database on laboratory information system.

Assists the HOD’s to ensure that incidents and instrument failures are reported by laboratory staff, thereby ensuring compliance with relevant organisational policy and laboratory standard operating procedures.

Attends in-service training and seminars and participates in continuing professional development (CPD) activities to continuously update knowledge and skills as well as comply with professional registration requirements. This includes ensuring the availability of up-to-date records that can be presented immediately on request thereof.

Adheres to professional conduct requirements in line with organisational policy and relevant professional body ethical standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Medical Laboratory Sciences degree.

Registration and valid practicing certificate.

Ability to handle work related pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and proof of qualifications with a MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTIST as a subject not later than 05 July 2024

Email: recruitment_jobs@aol.com