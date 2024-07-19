Mobiliser Driver (Harare)

Job Description

This position requires an individual with capacity to create and mobilize for VMMC clinical services and valid clean driving experience to transport program personnel and clients. Candidates should be capable of executing the following duties well:

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaises with community leadership e.g., Chiefs, Headman, school heads, and community mobilisers for opportunities to reach communities with HIV/SRHR messages.

Distributes and posts demand generation IEC materials in communities.

Recruits IPC agents and refers them for non-job coaching and support to the FSC/HP Officer.

Adopts a cluster-based approach to demand creation and integrating different demand creation pillars/ approaches at time.

Processes IPC payments and conducts IPC sessions at schools.

Ferries VMMC service delivery teams between scheduled points.

Picks and drops VMMC clients between homes and service delivery points.

Provides first aid to clients as required when being picked for adverse events management.

Liaises with the logistics Officer on transportation of programme equipment.

Reviews clients’ eligibility and checks for signed consent for VMMC services before ferrying them to service delivery points.

Assists in preparing service delivery facilities e.g., pitching of tents and setting up of equipment.

Conducts community and group HIV/SRHR sensitization sessions for demand generation.

Requests for vehicle servicing when due and ensures and reports on roadworthiness.

Ensures project vehicles are checked daily for cleanliness’ and road worthiness.

Accounts for fuel usage appropriately in accordance with PSH guidelines.

Collects and verifies monthly reports, invoices, and CIR forms from service delivery sites.

Verifies and assists with preparing and reporting daily and weekly statistics for the team being supported.

Reports data inconsistencies and notable disparities in MOHCC activities to the Field Services Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 Ordinary levels.

Class 4 Driver’s License.

At least 3 years driving experience.

Defensive Driver’s license.

Demand generation experience is an added advantage.

Hardworking and able to Communicate at all levels.

Other

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

